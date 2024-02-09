Bindi Irwin Praises the 'Unwavering Resilience' from Endometriosis 'Warriors' amid Her Own Journey (Exclusive)

Bindi Irwin will be honored with the Blossom Award at the Endometriosis Foundation of America‘s 12th annual Blossom Ball in May, PEOPLE announces exclusively

Kate Berry/Australia Zoo Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin is praising the “warriors” — including herself — who have suffered from endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.

The Crikey! It's The Irwins star, 25, will be honored with the Blossom Award at the Endometriosis Foundation of America‘s upcoming 12th annual Blossom Ball in May, PEOPLE announces exclusively.

The award recognizes those who openly share their endometriosis journeys, contributing to research funding and raising awareness of the condition. Past recipients include Halsey, Lena Dunham, Olivia Culpo, Corinne Foxx, Fran Drescher and more.

“Accepting the Blossom Award from the Endometriosis Foundation of America is a profound honor,” Irwin tells PEOPLE in a statement. “Grateful for the chance to use my platform in raising awareness about this disease. It means so much to me and my family to be part of this year's Blossom Ball alongside so many extraordinary attendees. The Blossom Award signifies more than a recognition of my journey; it is a powerful celebration of the strength within every individual facing this often-overlooked public health issue and the unwavering resilience of the 200 million-plus Endo Warriors worldwide.”

"Moreover, it is crucial to recognize that the Blossom Ball fundraiser serves as the key to educating the public, our elected officials, and medical professionals worldwide about this widespread issue,” she continues. “The funds generated play a pivotal role in supporting much-needed research to advance the treatment of the disease and, ultimately, work towards finding a cure. I am hopeful that together, through our collective efforts, we can pave the way to helping people find the support they deserve and one day discovering that cure.”

Bindi Irwin/instagram Bindi Irwin

Irwin first shared her endometriosis diagnosis on Instagram in March 2023, sending a message to any woman going through a similar journey that “your pain is real & you deserve help.”

The Animal Planet star had long suffered from excruciating fatigue, pain and nausea, seeing doctors and undergoing countless tests and scans in search of answers. As her symptoms worsened, she recalled how medical professionals brushed off her health concerns because they couldn’t figure out the cause.

It wasn’t until August 2022 that Irwin — after being encouraged by a close friend who had endometriosis — underwent a laparoscopy, a minimally invasive method for the diagnosis and treatment of intra-abdominal diseases.

During the laparoscopy, Irwin said they found 37 lesions and a cyst on her ovary, which she eventually had removed via surgery.

Kate Berry/Australia Zoo Bindi Irwin

She has since used her platform to raise awareness about the debilitating condition and push for research geared toward finding a cure, leading up to her recognition by the Endometriosis Foundation of America, which was co-founded by Padma Lakshmi in 2009.

“Welcoming Bindi as the Global Ambassador for EndoFound is poised to result in the early diagnosis of hundreds of thousands more women and adolescents,” Dr. Tamer Seckin, Irwin’s doctor and co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, tells PEOPLE. “Bindi and her family's profound appreciation for life and nature, coupled with their unwavering commitment to its universal importance, are igniting a global endometriosis revolution. This movement underscores the vital role of early diagnosis in beating this disease.”

The 2024 Blossom Ball will take place on Friday, May 3 in New York City.

