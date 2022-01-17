Bindi Irwin Pens Loving Tribute to 'Sweet Mama' Terri: 'I Love You with All My Heart'

bindi irwin

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin is thankful for her mom.

On Saturday, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram featuring a smiling snap of herself, daughter Grace Warrior, 10 months, and mom Terri Irwin.

Bindi captioned the sweet photo showcasing the three generations with a message of gratitude toward Grace's grandmother, who has been nicknamed "Bunny."

"My sweet mama and Grace's incredible Bunny. ❤️ Thank you for always being there for us," she wrote. "Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you'll ever know. I love you with all my heart."

Bindi also posted the message on Twitter, which Terri, 57, retweeted and added, "I am a lucky Bunny!"

I am a lucky Bunny! https://t.co/Tzv1m8elLM — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) January 16, 2022

That same day, Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, posted an adorable snapshot on Instagram of the pair's daughter sitting in her stroller surrounded by kangaroos .

"Grace's morning meetings look like this😂🦘," he joked in the caption.

Grace has become a regular at the kangaroo enclosure, according to the photos posted by her parents.

In December, Powell, 25, shared a cute shot of his "buddy" hanging out with a pair of kangaroos.

"Red roo mornings with my buddy🦘," he captioned a photo of himself and Grace with the marsupials at Australia Zoo.

Last week, Powell gushed about his family, calling them his "whole world" alongside a photo of Bindi snuggled on the couch with baby Grace and their dog, Piggy.

"My whole world curled up on one couch❤️," he wrote, to which his wife replied, "Pyjamas and early morning cuddles are the best."

Bindi later shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you."