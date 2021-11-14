Bindi Irwin Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Chandler Powell on His 25th Birthday: 'My Best Friend'

Bindi Irwin

Chandler Powell is celebrating another trip around the sun!

The wildlife conservationist and father to 7-month-old Grace Warrior was showered with love for his 25th birthday on Saturday. Bindi Irwin, 23, posted a series of loving tributes to her husband of over a year to mark the occasion.

"Happy Birthday, sweetheart! ❤️ Eight years of falling more in love with you every day. My best friend, adventurer, husband, and the greatest Dadda to our Grace Warrior," Irwin captioned a smiling snap of the family of three ankle-deep in the ocean during their beach day last week.

"You embrace every day with a determination that I admire. You carry kindness and sunshine in your heart, no matter the challenge. You walk through life with strength and give your time to anyone who needs a helping hand," she continued.

"You make our little family smile all the time and you remind me daily to take a breath and appreciate the now. Plus, your smile always makes my heart skip a beat. You're the very best, babe. I love you. Forever and forever. @chandlerpowell," Irwin concluded the heartfelt post.

Powell lovingly responded to his wife in the comment section, writing, "The first birthday I get to celebrate with our little family❤️ I love you and Grace more than anything. Thank you for making me smile every single day."

Irwin also commemorated the special day with a series of Instagram Stories, in which she posted an array of throwback photos and sweet messages.

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

"happy 25th birthday to the love of my life," the Crikey! It's the Irwins star captioned a snapshot from the pair's wedding day.

She continued with a trio of outdoor photos of the couple, writing, "Here's to every adventure."

"And a lifetime ahead," she captioned a third Story dedicated to Powell, which included photos of the family of three.

Irwin ended her husband's birthday tribute on her Stories with a pair of photos of the couple, including a black-and-white shot of the two from their nuptials. "happy, happy birthday babe," she wrote. "Chandler Powell, you're the very best."

Irwin's mom Terri also shared a thoughtful birthday message to the former professional wakeboarder on Twitter.

Happy birthday @chandlerpowell9! You are the best son-in-law ever. Enjoy your first birthday as Grace Warrior’s dad! pic.twitter.com/RR1KMV20B3 — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) November 13, 2021

"Happy birthday @chandlerpowell9! You are the best son-in-law ever. Enjoy your first birthday as Grace Warrior's dad!" the proud grandmother, 57, tweeted alongside a family selfie including her son Robert.

In the latest issue of PEOPLE, Irwin opened up about how her mom, who goes by Bunny instead of Grandma, babysat for her and Powell's first date night as parents.

"We went out to dinner at this lovely restaurant, and we weren't gone for more than an hour before we were talking about Grace and showing the waiter her photos," Irwin said with a laugh. "You think, 'Oh, we're not going to be those parents,' but you are. It's just inevitable."

Added Powell: "We love seeing the world through her eyes."