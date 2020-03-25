Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in ceremony without guests amid coronavirus outbreak

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin attend the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at SLS Hotel on May 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

Bindi Irwin has wed her long-time boyfriend Chandler Powell in a small, private ceremony at Australia Zoo.

The pair had to “change everything” about their original plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including opting not to have guests at the ceremony.

The 21-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin shared a photo where she was seen kissing her husband in front of a beautiful floral display as she wore a long-sleeved white gown.

She posted: "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

The conservationist went on: "Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.

Bindi Irwin honoured her late father at the wedding. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images)

"We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

Powell proposed to Irwin last July and they had openly discussed their plans for the wedding, which included her brother Robert walking her down the aisle as well as the special candle lighting in memory of her father.

Irwin first met her US born husband in 2013, with the Dancing with the Stars winner holding US citizenship herself as her mother Terri is originally from Oregon.