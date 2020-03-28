Bindi Irwin Just Got Married and Honored Her Late Dad Steve Irwin in the Sweetest Way

Photo credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell got married in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo.

The newlyweds honored Steve Irwin by lighting a candle in his honor.

Congratulations to Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell!

The longtime couple officially became husband and wife when they got married in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo on March 25. However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bindi and Chandler made the "difficult decision" to not have guests at their wedding.

"We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

They were still joined by Bindi's mother and brother, Terri and Robert Irwin, and also found a way to honor her late father, Steve Irwin.

"Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory," she explained.

Read Bindi's full message about their wedding below:

"We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

We wish nothing but the best for Bindi, Chandler, and the entire Irwin family! ❤️

