Bindi Irwin Hugs Daughter Grace in Sweet Photo as She Says These Moments Are 'Best Part of Life'

Bindi Irwin is soaking up family time at the Australia Zoo.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 24, posted a sweet set of photos on Instagram Thursday featuring her and her 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior and one of their pet dogs, Piggy.

In the cute shots, Irwin sits criss-crossed in a field of grass while Grace wraps her arms around her mom. Their dog Piggy sits happily in front of the mother-daughter duo, looking off into the distance.

"These moments with my family are the best part of life," Irwin captioned the post.

Earlier this week, Irwin's husband Chandler Powell shared an adorable picture of him and Grace taking Piggy for a walk.

Grace grasps her own leash while Powell, 25, holds the leash to walk Piggy. He crouches down to say something to Grace before the pair gets going on their walk around the zoo.

"Grace showing me the correct way to walk a dog. These evening walks as a family are my favorite time of day," wrote Powell.

Irwin recently chatted with PEOPLE about her hopes for baby Grace as she gets older.

"Grace already has such a strong and independent personality. My hope is that she feels supported to undertake and accomplish anything she sets her mind to," she said.

"I'm incredibly lucky to be her mama, holding her hand as she navigates life until she's ready to take on the world," Irwin continued. "Although, as a mum, I'll always be there for her to lean on whenever she needs me."