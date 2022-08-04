Bindi Irwin and Family Mourn the Loss of Beloved Echidna: 'Rest in Peace, Angel'

BreAnna Bell
·2 min read
Bindi Irwin and Family Mourn Loss of Echidna
Bindi Irwin and Family Mourn Loss of Echidna

Bindi Irwin/instagram

Bindi Irwin and her family are mourning the loss of a small animal friend.

The zookeeper, 24, paid tribute to the Australia Zoo's echidna – a relative of the platypus that is also called a spiny anteater – which she and her family looked after for almost 40 years, penning a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of the beloved creature.

"Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years," Bindi captioned a carousel of photos of herself, brother Robert Irwin, and mom Terri Irwin. "The sweetest, kindest, most wonderful echidna you ever did meet. Rest In Peace, angel. 🤍"

RELATED: Bindi and Robert Irwin Join 'RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under' as Season 2 Guest Judges: 'We're Big Fans'

The special relationship Bindi and her family shared with the echidna spanned generations, as seen in one photo Bindi uploaded of herself introducing the animal to her 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robert also added the post to his Instagram Story, simply adding a broken heart emoji to share the news with his followers.

RELATED: Watch Bindi Irwin's Daughter Get Excited When She Spots Photo of 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin

The Irwin family's loss comes shortly after the Crikey! It's the Irwins star marked her 24th birthday.

Bindi commemorated the occasion by sharing a series of pictures – credited to Robert, a talented photographer who takes many of the family's photos – on Instagram, reflecting on the ups and downs of the past year.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Debuts Short Haircut in 24th Birthday Snaps with Family, as Brother Shares Throwback

"The last year has been filled with enormous growth, unpredictable/challenging times and above all, love beyond my wildest dreams," Bindi wrote in the caption accompanying the post. "Without them realizing, my sweet family has given me the greatest gifts this year through their extraordinary actions each and every day."

"My darling daughter, the gift of finding beauty in all things and running towards happiness (and bubbles, which are the same thing to her) with an open heart. I'm grateful for another trip around the sun and another year to do my best making difference in this world."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Men’s Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: The Denim Wave

    Denim shorts at Prada, mixed-media Canadian tuxedos at JW Anderson and '90-inspired skater jeans at Louis Vuitton were some highlights that solidified new-era denim as a key trend for spring 2023.

  • Dad of still-missing Washington 5-year-old freed in case involving his other kids

    Andrew Carlson served time for two counts of child endangerment with a controlled substance.

  • Princess Charlotte steals the show as she joins William and Kate at Commonwealth Games

    The Cambridges’ second-eldest child is a keen sportswoman

  • Sunny Hostin Inks Multi-Year Deal to Stay at ‘The View’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sunny Hostin is staying put at the most dramatic table on television. Hostin has inked a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to continue as co-host on “The View,” Variety has exclusively learned. The renewal deal will take Hostin through Season 28 of the ABC daytime show, which she currently co-hosts with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sara […]

  • Martha Stewart's Life in Photos

    Look back at how the original lifestyle influencer became America's first self-made female billionaire — and changed culture along the way

  • Lindsay Lohan and New Husband Bader Shammas Shop Together While Visiting Family in N.Y.C.

    Lindsay Lohan called herself the "luckiest woman in the world" when she confirmed she and Bader Shammas were married

  • 88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'

    Penny Starr Sr., America’s oldest burlesque artist, hoped to make the 'America's Got Talent' live shows… so, she made a flirty vow to Simon Cowell.

  • Stephanie Seymour Pays Tribute to Late Son Harry Brant on His Birthday: 'Happy Birthday Bebe'

    Harry Brant was 24 when he passed away of an accidental overdose in January 2021

  • Elizabeth Hurley Posts Cheeky Instagram Video Dancing in Turquoise String Bikini

    Elizabeth Hurley took a dip in the ocean wearing a turquoise string bikini in a new Instagram video. The supermodel, 57, struggled to adjust to the cold temps.

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia