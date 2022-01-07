Bindi Irwin Debuts New Tattoo in Dad Steve's Handwriting to Honor Daughter: 'Graceful Warrior'

Olivia Jakiel
·2 min read
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin /insatagram. inset: getty

Bindi Irwin is paying tribute to both her late dad, Steve Irwin, and her 9-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, with a new tattoo.

Bindi, 23, showed off the ink on Instagram Thursday, posting a sweet explanation to go along with the new art on her forearm that reads, "Graceful warrior."

"The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, 'My graceful warrior'. That's how her name was born," she started the emotional caption.

RELATED: Chandler Powell Says the 'Best Part of My Life' Is Making Baby Grace and Wife Bindi Irwin Smile

"This is my dad's handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom," she continued.

"Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. ❤️ Since Grace's breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork," she concluded the post.

In the comments, Bindi gave thanks to Australia-based tattoo artist Kelly McQuirk, who designed the meaningful piece for the wildlife conservationist.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Thankful' Daughter Grace Warrior Is Growing Up Around Wildlife

"So blessed to be able to create such heartfelt and important pieces for @bindisueirwin," McQuirk captioned a repost of Bindi's tat on her Instagram Story. "Your kindness and compassion are out of this world. Adore you."

In December, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star reflected on the past year with husband Chandler Powell and their daughter, whom the couple welcomed in March last year, calling her "the greatest gift of this year" on Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi and Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day: 'I Still Look Up to Him'

While Grace has been an adorably constant presence on Bindi's Instagram ever since she was born, the littlest Irwin is now gracing the small screen on the fourth season of Crikey! It's the Irwins, which premiered on New Year's Day.

"Motherhood has been the greatest adventure of my life," the zookeeper said in a trailer for the upcoming season.

"I love that every day brings a new, happy moment [and] a new challenge," Bindi continued, later adding that she has "never worried so much in my life because I want her to be absolutely healthy and happy 100 percent of the time."

"But I am also happier than ever just being with my family and enjoying time together," she said.

