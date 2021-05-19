Bindi Irwin Cuddles with Baby Grace in Sweet Family Photo Featuring Dog Piggy: 'We Love You'

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's beloved dog is spending some quality time with the newest member of their family, Grace Warrior.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Powell, 24, shared a sweet photo of wife Bindi, 22, cuddling with their 7-week-old daughter as Piggy the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel looked on.

"My girls ❤️," Powell captioned the picture, to which the new mom replied in the comments section, "We love you ❤️."

The couple adopted Piggy in 2019, just months after they got engaged on Irwin's birthday. At the time, Powell said that he couldn't wait "to begin the new decade giving this sweetheart the happiest and most loving home."

"Here's to the next incredible life chapter," Bindi wrote on Instagram after welcoming the pup into their home. "So much love and light."

Bindi and Powell welcomed Grace, their first child together, on March 25 — the one-year anniversary of their wedding.

When announcing her baby's birth, Bindi revealed the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honored late father Steve Irwin, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."

Bindi continued, "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Recently, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom by sharing a heartwarming message to her newborn.

"Celebrating my first Mother's Day. This day embodies the extraordinary gift of family," Bindi posted on Instagram, along with two portraits of her and Powell's families including a drawing that included Steve holding his granddaughter in his arms.

"Thank you to 'The Monkey Brush' for bringing my family and Chandler's together in these stunning works of art. I wish we could all be together but sometimes life has other plans," Bindi wrote, adding, "To my beautiful daughter, always know that you are loved beyond description."