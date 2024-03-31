Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Share Sweet Easter Photo of Daughter Grace: 'Our Little Easter Bunny'

The couple welcomed Grace Warror in March 2021

Bindi Irwin is spending an outdoorsy Easter with her family.

The nature conservationist, 25, appeared to be having fun in the garden with daughter Grace Warrior, 3, as she revealed in a sweet joint Instagram post with her husband Chandler Powell on Sunday.

In the image the couple shared, their daughter stood in the grass wearing a sweet pink dress covered in images of birds, leaves and other flora. On her head, Grace wore a cute pair of pink fluffy bunny ears perfect for Easter Sunday.

"Our little Easter bunny. 💗" Irwin and Powell captioned their post.



Meanwhile, Irwin's mom, Terri Irwin, got in on the Easter fun as she shared her delight at the cute image in the comment section,

"It’s so special to see Grace loving Easter!," Terri, 59, wrote.

Earlier this week, the family had fun celebrating Grace on her third birthday.

In a post on her grid, the proud mom included a photo of a newborn Grace alongside a more recent one, taking a minute to honor her daughter in her caption.

"Three years of being your mama. Happy Birthday to our strong, thoughtful, incredible daughter," she wrote. "I know you are destined for wonderful things in this world with your kind and beautiful heart."

"Walking alongside you on your life journey, watching as you as you grow in this world, that is and will be the greatest honour of my life. I love you for my entire existence."

Bindi's husband Powell has also been soaking in the special moments with their little girl, sharing photos from a visit to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital with Grace earlier this month. Grace cuddled a baby kangaroo that rested in a blanket on her lap in the sweet photo. Later, the toddler moved on to an exam table, where she looked at and treated her toy shark.

"Grace spent the morning at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in our wildlife nursery and treating her little toy whale. It’s incredible watching her connect and show empathy towards every species," Powell wrote.

"Our thoughtful veterinarian in the making! ❤️ P.S. Thank you to the vets and nurses for helping make her morning so magical. Best team in the world!"

