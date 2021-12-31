Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Say Daughter Grace Warrior Is 'the Greatest Gift of This Year'

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin/instagram

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are focusing on what they're most grateful for this year.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 23, and her husband, 25, shared a joint Instagram post on Thursday, featuring two family photos with their 9-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

Irwin and Powell — who were both sporting their khaki Australia Zoo uniforms — as well as baby Grace, who donned a cream-colored hair bow and matching dress, were all smiling in the pictures.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Says She's 'Thankful' Daughter Grace Warrior Is Growing Up Around Wildlife

"The greatest gift of this year. 💛 Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Irwin and Powell each captioned the post on their respective Instagram pages.

Irwin — the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter host Steve Irwin — posted another adorable photo of Grace to Instagram on Christmas Day, showing the tiny tot in a red "My First Christmas" dress in front of the tree.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Introduces Grace Warrior's New Friend Fergo, a Cassowary Chick: 'Two Cute Chickies'

Along with her sweet snap, Irwin listed some of her daughter's recent achievements:

"Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day. ❤️ There is so much happening in Grace Warrior's life:

⁃ Crawling

⁃ Two teeth

⁃ Getting herself from laying to sitting

⁃ Waving

⁃ High fives

⁃ Clapping

⁃ Eating solids like a champion

⁃ Loves saying 'Dada'

⁃ Best friends are Fergo the cassowary chick & Igloo the tortoise

⁃ Also discovered that playing with wrapping paper is her favourite!"

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Irwin Celebrated by Family and Friends on His 18th Birthday: 'Feels Very Surreal'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The week prior, Grace spent some daddy-daughter time with Powell and a pair of kangaroos. There have now been multiple shots shared to social media of her safely surrounded by a slew of marsupials.

The proud parents frequently share photos of their daughter interacting with animals at the family zoo and wildlife preservation at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Irwin and Powell wed at the Australia Zoo in March 2020 and welcomed Grace, their first child, on their first wedding anniversary.