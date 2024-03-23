Bindi Irwin Celebrates Her Relationship with Chandler Powell: 'Falling in Love with You Was Immediate'

The post comes two days ahead of her fourth wedding anniversary with Powell and their daughter Grace's third birthday

Instagram/bindisueirwin Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin is celebrating her love story with husband Chandler Powell.

The wildlife conservationist and TV personality, 25, shared a sentimental post on Saturday, reflecting on the start of her relationship with Powell, 27, in an Instagram post ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.

In the photo, Powell could be seen holding Irwin in his arms as he smiled brightly in a white tuxedo. His wife matched him in a white dress, as she smiled back and cuddled up close to him.

“I was 17, you were 19 when this photo was taken, nine years ago,” Irwin began the post. “Falling in love with you was immediate. Loving you more every day is utterly effortless.”

“All these years later and every time you smile at me, my heart skips a beat,” she continued, noting that the pair will be celebrating both their daughter Grace Warrior’s third birthday and their fourth wedding anniversary on Mar. 25.

“Here’s to a lifetime of love. @chandlerpowell,” she concluded the post.

The couple met as teenagers in late 2013 when Powell, a professional wakeboarder at the time, attended a competition in Australia and visited the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works. They corresponded for a few years before Irwin revealed on season 21 of Dancing with the Stars that she and Powell were dating.

Powell eventually moved to Australia to be with Irwin and he asked her to marry him in 2019. The couple wed the following year in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo, and welcomed their Grace on their first wedding anniversary in 2021.

Over the years, Irwin has not been shy about sharing her love for her husband on social media. Shortly after they welcomed their daughter, Irwin praised Powell for his parenting skills on Instagram a few days after Australia's Father's Day. She posted a photo of Powell holding Grace and shared that seeing him “become” a dad has been “extraordinary.”

"Chandler does a million things for us every day. I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures and watches the sunrise with her almost every morning,” she wrote. “Your girls love you so much, sweetheart."

Most recently, on Powell's birthday in November 2023, she gushed about him in a video posted on her Instagram.

“I was trying to think of how to fully encapsulate how wonderful and extraordinary you are. And I think I probably need the rest of my life just to be able to put it into words,” she wrote. "You mean the world to me and Grace. You are the sunshine of our lives. You are the kindest man on earth and the strength of our family."



