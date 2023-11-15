Bindi Irwin Calls Celebrating Husband Chandler Powell One of Her 'Favorite Things'

Powell celebrated his 27th birthday Monday

bindi irwin/instagram (L-R) Robert Irwin, Rorie Buckey, Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell

Chandler Powell spent his 27th birthday surrounded by his loved ones.

Bindi Irwin shared scenes from her husband's special day in an Instagram post on Tuesday in which she expressed that celebrating Powell is one of her "favorite things in the world."

The Instagram carousel began with a sweet photo of the birthday boy holding their two-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior, as a smiling Irwin, 25, stood next to them. The family posed in front of a three-tier cake that had floral accents and green detailing.

In another snap, the trio was joined by Irwin's mom Terri, her brother Robert and Robert's girlfriend Rorie Buckey. Irwin also included a photograph of her and Powell cheering on Grace, who was wearing pink shorts and a white Australia Zoo t-shirt.

Powell thanked Irwin for "organizing such a perfect day" by posting a video of his birthday celebration on his Instagram page.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes! Made my day. Celebrating at the @crocodilehunterlodge followed by an awesome surf. Great start to twenty seven! Also big thank you to @bindisueirwin for organizing such a perfect day today. It means so much. ❤️," wrote Powell in the caption.

The clip included a view of the group's outdoor festivities and a speech from Robert, 19, who called him a "big brother" and an "awesome individual."

Robert reflected on their relationship by sharing a throwback photo on his Instagram page along with a caption that read, "Then and now… It’s been 10 awesome years that you’ve been part of our family Chandler - happy birthday mate!"

Powell commented on the post, "This is amazing! Thank you so much @robertirwinphotography 🙌 Can’t wait for the next decade!" Irwin shared in the comments, "This makes me so happy 😂♥️."

On Monday, Iriwn shared a video tribute to Powell in which she referred to him as "the kindest man on earth and the strength of our family."

bindi irwin/instagram Chandler Powell and Bindi Iriwn pose with their daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell

“Anytime we are having a wonderful, joyful moment in life. I love getting to celebrate it with you. You mean the world to me and Grace. I don't know what we would do without you," added Irwin.

While opening up about living with endometriosis to PEOPLE in August, Irwin said she and her husband "feel so lucky to have Grace."



"I think that every day I wake up and I look at our beautiful daughter and think she is our tiny little miracle and it makes me cry because we were very, very lucky to have her," she said.

Read the original article on People.