Bindi Irwin Announced She’s Pregnant With a “Baby Wildlife Warrior”

A new “baby wildlife warrior” is on the way. On Tuesday, August 11th, Bindi Irwin announced that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with her husband, Chandler Powell. And the little one already has a tiny khaki zoo shirt ready to go.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” Irwin wrote on Instagram.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," she continued in the caption.

In the photo, Irwin and Powell are both wearing uniform shirts for the Australia Zoo, which is owned by the Irwin family. The couple also hold up a mini Australia Zoo shirt for their new baby.

Irwin goes on to explain that she’s still in her first trimester, but wanted to let her followers “be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.” The 22-year-old continues, “We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Powell also shared the news on his own Instagram account, and wrote, “Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life.” He added, “Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Irwin and Powell got married in March of this year, but they kept their wedding very small due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The wedding was held at Australia Zoo, and the only guests in attendance were Bindi’s mom, Terri Irwin, and her brother, Robert Irwin. As Bindi shared on Instagram, they lit a candle in honor of her late father, Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter.

Terri tweeted about the baby news—along with a pic of her and the happy couple—and said she wished Steve were around for this new chapter. “Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart,” she wrote. “While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

Congrats to Bindi and Chandler, and here’s hoping they share a photo of the baby wearing that little shirt someday.