Binance Smart Chain Validators Look to Push Update to Bring BSC Back Online
The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is expected to be back online by 06:00 Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) as chain validators are working to push out an update that will freeze hacked accounts.
Binance halted the BSC chain earlier Friday after an exploit was discovered that drained $100 million in crypto from the platform. $7 million of the total crypto has already been frozen.
The price of BNB is down 4% on-day, currently trading at $283.