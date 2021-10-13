Binance Becomes New Shirt Sponsor of Italian Soccer Club Lazio

Jamie Crawley
·1 min read
In this article:
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is to become the main shirt sponsor of Rome-based soccer club SS Lazio.

  • The deal will last for two years with the option of a third and is worth up to €30 million ($35 million), the club announced Wednesday.

  • Binance is also introducing a platform for the trading of tokens linked to top soccer clubs, with Lazio as the launch partner.

  • The LAZIO token is now available on Binance Launchpad with 40 million on sale for a total of $4 million. Access will be available in due course via spot trading, bank card purchases and peer-to-peer trading.

  • Binance has previously listed tokens of rival Italian soccer team AC Milan in partnership with Chiliz. It now appears to be taking a more direct role with its own fan token platform.

  • Fan tokens aim to spur greater engagement between clubs and their supporters with the opportunity to access VIP experiences and other rewards.

Read more: FTX to List Chiliz Tokens for Sports Fans

