Binance Becomes New Shirt Sponsor of Italian Soccer Club Lazio

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is to become the main shirt sponsor of Rome-based soccer club SS Lazio.

The deal will last for two years with the option of a third and is worth up to €30 million ($35 million), the club announced Wednesday.

Binance is also introducing a platform for the trading of tokens linked to top soccer clubs, with Lazio as the launch partner.

The LAZIO token is now available on Binance Launchpad with 40 million on sale for a total of $4 million. Access will be available in due course via spot trading, bank card purchases and peer-to-peer trading.

Binance has previously listed tokens of rival Italian soccer team AC Milan in partnership with Chiliz. It now appears to be taking a more direct role with its own fan token platform.

Fan tokens aim to spur greater engagement between clubs and their supporters with the opportunity to access VIP experiences and other rewards.

