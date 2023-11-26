Bin Laden's sinister 'Letter to America' went viral on TikTok. Has the US forgotten 9/11?

As I sit here at the site where the Twin Towers fell, and where thousands of lives were lost in an unfathomable act of evil more than two decades ago, people on TikTok, X and other social media platforms are revering the architect of that massacre, Osama bin Laden.

How did we get here?

Twenty-two years after 9/11, many Americans, and people around the world, have forgotten. The history of that day still feels fresh to many who lived through it: the uncertainty, the incomparable loss, the hope for survivors, the realization that our world had changed forever. But for more than 100 million Americans born since 2001, 9/11 is not a memory lived but history to be learned.

This is why the 9/11 Memorial & Museum that I lead has made education about 9/11 – and about terrorism itself – central to our mission. We have developed age-appropriate lesson plans and programs for America’s classrooms, but the sad truth is that not enough schools and not enough states are ensuring that their children know this history.

Sinister views of U.S. policy supporting Israel

We’re seeing the effects of this in real time. A 9/11 curriculum should be taught in all of America’s classrooms, yet in most states, this does not happen.

Understanding the 9/11 story can bring us together and change our shared future. We need the courage to make sure we realize that future.

One of the most frequently asked questions from students learning about 9/11 through the education programs and resources we provide is, “Who did this, and why?” The world knows the answer – bin Laden and al-Qaida – and our organization ensures that the memory of all those murdered, their families and the heroes who responded are central to understanding and teaching what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

Students visiting the 9/11 Memorial & Museum stand in front of Spencer Finch's installation in 2015. The piece, symbolizing the idea of memory, comprises 2,983 individual watercolor squares – each representing a victim killed by terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and the World Trade Center bombing in 1993.

The context – what transpired before, during and after – matters, and providing the full story is our mission. That’s why the recent surge of interest in bin Laden’s "Letter to America," which was written in 2002, is so disturbing to me as an educator, military historian and veteran.

After all, if he can be cited with reverence now because of his sinister views of U.S. policy in support of Israel, our nation and the world must have forgotten the history of that tragic day.

Bin Laden’s words in that treatise tried to rationalize and defend that which can never be justified – terrorism itself – and we cannot sit idly by as that distortion trends on TikTok, X or anywhere else.

This distortion gives us a chance to reassess how we can redirect people and challenge those who languish in a post-factual world. For students to answer that fundamental question of “Who did this and why?”, we believe it is essential to offer historical context and invite students to examine for themselves what historical actors like bin Laden believed and did.

News reports on U.S. special operations forces killing Osama bin Laden in 2011, a decade after he executed the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

How 9/11 attacks affect both our lives and our history

The full story of 9/11, however, is about the consequences of terrorism on both individual lives and our shared history. Our museum educates visitors, in person and virtually, about the local, national and global impact of the 9/11 attacks. We exist to make sure we never forget that tragic day 22 years ago.

In 2021, we launched The Never Forget Fund to further our educational mission, and as we look to the 25th anniversary of 9/11, we want to reach 20 million students and educators.

That’s just a start. Inspiring an end to hatred and intolerance is essential to our mission, and it should be the cornerstone of what we teach America’s young people.

The two decades since 9/11 have afforded us the time, and tools, to thoughtfully unravel the story of 9/11 and to contextualize that trauma for a greater good. We can help students begin to understand the ideologies, political backdrops and other preconditions that can lead to people becoming radicalized.

We have found that sharing personal stories of the victims, responders and survivors creates deeper connections and greater empathy. Our goal is not only to remember, but to end the hatred and violence that has become all too common in our world.

Firefighters of Ladder Company 3 responded to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Nearly a dozen members of Ladder Company 3 died that day.

When we hear the story of someone who escaped the Twin Towers or who lost a loved one on 9/11, it affects us differently than simply knowing that 2,977 people died at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

To someone born after 9/11, having a greater sense of how the legacy of that day affects us all now – and how it shapes the world we share – affords traction on complex yet critical narratives.

Teaching and learning on difficult issues must be rooted in the notion that ideas are serious and powerful. We must examine and confront them – and examine and confront the historical actors who espouse them.

We can do more than tell students that hatred and violence have terrible outcomes. They already know this. We can help them realize that responding to that violence with courage and unity is not only possible, it's our best option.

Then we can work together to create the world we all deserve, bound by an unwavering commitment to the fundamental value of human life.

Elizabeth L. Hillman is president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

