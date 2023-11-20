Bilston market: Plans for for multi-million pound revamp

A computer generated image shows how the the new market canopy could look

A market could get a multi-million pound revamp after plans for its transformation were submitted.

Proposals for Bilston outdoor market include creating a flexible space for events, new retail units and a taller canopy to cover stalls.

The proposals cover both the indoor and outdoor markets. Funding of £5.2m from the Towns Fund will support it.

People did not just want to visit for the shopping, they want to enjoy the atmosphere, the council said.

Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change at City of Wolverhampton Council said the authority received good feedback from residents during a consultation and had developed attractive plans that would "enhance Bilston market for residents and visitors".

"It is important for our traditional local centres to flourish, and this scheme builds substantially on the investment already made in Bilston in recent years," he added.

Bilston was among four towns in the West Midlands awarded £20m each last month after being identified as among the most overlooked in the country.

