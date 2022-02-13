Billy Vunipola makes mark as Saracens bully Harlequins into submission

Luke Wallace tackles Mako Vunipola - PA

Saracens 19 Harlequins 10

One of rugby’s selling points is that it is a game for all body types. That may be true some of the time, but more often it is the bigger bodies that have the biggest say. And in cold and sideways rain, Saracens’ greater heft was the difference in their derby win over Harlequins.

Any pack that has the Vunipola brothers is going to be a handful, but every member played their part. Vincent Koch was the figurehead of a scrum who won four penalties in the first half alone, forcing Harlequins to substitute the struggling Wilco Louw for Simon Kerrod in the opening half hour. Saracens’ line-out and maul was just as efficient, driving Tom Woolstencroft over for his third try in two games.

“Our set piece throughout the game was magnificent,” said Saracens head coach Joe Shaw. “Our defence was gritty. Our energy and work was phenomenal.”

Billy Vunipola’s blockbuster hit on Andre Esterhuizen was the third time in as many weeks that the South African giant had been folded in the tackle. This could be a sign of his team’s inability to provide him the front-foot ball he craves.

“They had a good plan around first phase [to counter the threat of Esterhuizen],” said Quins coach Tabai Matson. “They’re good defensively. You had to tip your hat to them.”

With the tight channels turning into a meat grinder, an experienced head was needed to work a gap and that is what Danny Care found for his five-pointer. After shimmying right and then left from a ruck, he darted through the middle and notched his 77th Premiership try. Tommaso Allan’s conversion gave the visitors an unlikely lead.

It did not last long. More dominance in the scrum and maul saw Saracens creep up field. Patience through the phases gave Ivan van Zyl a platform under the posts. The ball fizzed right with four sets of hands touching it, the last belonging to Sean Maitland, who dived over in the corner. Alex Lozowski missed his second conversion before Allan nailed a penalty to bring the teams level 10-10 at the break.

The rain subsided in the second half but the wind kept up, making kicking from hand a lottery. Lozowski was on target, though, with two penalties that opened a six-point advantage with 20 minutes to play.

Like a boxer ahead on points in the closing rounds, Saracens kept their opponents at arm’s length. Esterhuizen and Viliami Taulani charged the line, but were repelled. Saracens’ were more than happy to face this crash-ball approach.

Harlequins deserve some criticism. They kept hammering at a wall that would not budge but hardly, if ever, looked to work a way around it. The conditions played their part but champions are obliged to find an opening. How they missed Marcus Smith’s spark.

Louis Lynagh countered from his own 22 and helped win a penalty that was kicked in the corner. However, the attack fizzled out. Another scrum penalty ended with three more points for Lozowski and denied Harlequins a bonus point they did not deserve.

Saracens keep pace with Leicester and will start eyeing some silverware. With this group of heavies directing proceedings, you would not bet against them.

Team details

Saracens: Goode, Maitland, Lozowski, Morris, Segun, M. Vunipola, van Zyl, M. Vunipola, Woolstencroft, Koch, Hunter-Hill, Swinson, McFarland, Earl, B. Vunipola.

Replacements: Lewis, Barrington, Wainwright, Christie, Wray, de Haas, Hallett, Lewington.

Harlequins: Green, Beard, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley, Allan, Care, Garcia Botta, Walker, Louw, Symons, Tizard, Jurevicius, Wallace, White.

Replacements: Riley, Wilson, Kerrod, Lewies, Taulani, Gjaltema, Edwards, Lynagh.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU)