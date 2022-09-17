Billy Vunipola leads Saracens second-half comeback to rollover Harlequins

Charlie Morgan
·6 min read
Billy Vunipola leads Saracens second-half comeback to rollover Harlequins - Zac Goodwin/PA
Harlequins 27 Saracens 30

Billy Vunipola began the long road towards next year’s World Cup with a tour-de-force in front of Eddie Jones, helping drag Saracens past Harlequins from 17-0 down.

Much of this compelling contest resembled an attacking exhibition from Mark McCall’s side, who welcomed back four more England tourists in Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, who was also influential, Mako Vunipola and Jamie George.

Harlequins defended for long periods and largely built their lead on opposition errors before eventually succumbing in the second half. The spectacle may not have been much better for the involvement of Marcus Smith, but it was a great shame – and a missed opportunity for a competition that could do with some positive PR – that he was barred from playing due to curious rest protocols.

Indeed, to catch a glimpse of England’s incumbent half-backs at the Twickenham Stoop, you had to arrive extremely early. Such are the peculiarities of the Premiership and its relationship with the international game.

At around 1.35pm, around 20 minutes before the actual participants emerged for their warm-ups, Smith crossed the touchline. Naturally, the 23-year-old was collared by a number of fans and took a while for selfies and signatures. Smith and Danny Care, said to be rehabilitating “a minor muscle strain”, had undergone a fitness session together. Their day was done.

When the action did begin, Ivan van Zyl had his first box-kick charged down. Saracens, in their first Premiership match of the campaign having sat out last week, conceded a penalty after chasing the second attempt. Tommy Allan’s excellent kick set up a line-out five metres out and, though the maul was halted, Cadan Murley scored in the opposite corner from Tyrone Green’s zippy pass. Allan converted from the touchline.

This is a feisty derby that has festered nicely over recent years and Irné Herbst, a new signing for Harlequins, endeared himself to the home crowd by going nose-to-nose with Itoje in an off-the-ball exchange. The hosts’ fast start continued as Luke Northmore intercepted Van Zyl’s pass and cantered clear.

That foray was brought back for a knock-on but Harlequins soon had their second in similar circumstances. Alex Dombrandt snaffled the ball from Van Zyl all too easily at the base of a ruck and fed Murley, who could stretch his legs for a second. Allan made it 14-0 and then added a further three points to reward a dominant scrum.

Fifteen minutes in and, for all their stars, Saracens were looking well off the pace in most departments. It took a fierce two-man tackle from Farrell and Nick Tompkins, which forced a spill from Lennox Anyanwu, to stir them.

A fluent passage of phase-play followed, with Theo McFarland and Tompkins prominent. Farrell offloaded to Billy Vunipola and, on the next phase, Daly finished well in the corner. Soon enough, Saracens had a simple second. Ben Earl sliced through the Harlequins midfield from a line-out and quick hands allowed Daly to release Malins. Having missed his first attempt, Farrell reduced the deficit to five points.

Max Malins scored Saracens' straight forward second try - Christopher Lee/Getty Images
In their bid to have the final say of an entertaining first half, the Harlequins heavies stepped up. They forced a maul penalty and then drove at the line again. Saracens held firm and earned a scrum put-in, but then undid those efforts with more sloppiness.

On the edge of the visitors’ 22, Alex Lozowski shovelled a poor pass towards Farrell, who dived and slapped the ball in-field. Dombrandt pounced and fed Marchant for an easy finish. That would be the back-rower’s last act, however, and he headed down the tunnel before Allan converted again.

Saracens are evidently attempting to expand their horizons in attack and flipped a number of ambitious offloads. They stretched their opponents once more prior to the break. Fittingly, though, an errant pass ended the move and ushered in half-time. Another fumble began the second period and Will Evans compounded Saracens’ frustration with a trademark breakdown steal. It mattered little. Malins was over again within moments.

Farrell and Earl worked some room for Lewington, whose kick ahead caused a mix-up. Saracens capitalised, stayed calm and Malins was the beneficiary. Jamie George and Mako Vunipola were unloaded from McCall’s bench at this point, and Saracens should have landed a second try in rapid succession.

Billy Vunipola swivelled skilfully on the gain-line to release Malins, who could not quite link up with Lewington. Harlequins were absorbing, and needed Awanyu and Archie White to combine for a vital turnover a metre from their try-line. Itoje won one back towards the end of the third quarter, rewarding Daly’s tackle on Allan and allowing Farrell to make it 24-20.

Bill Vunipola put on a tour-de-force performance with England coach Eddie Jones watching on from the stands - Christopher Lee/Getty Images
Billy Vunipola carved through Harlequins from the restart and Saracens appeared certain to take the lead for the first time when Mako Vunipola flipped an inside pass to Christian Judge. Huw Tizard, on his competitive debut at his old stomping ground, coughed up. That only delayed the inevitable.

Capping a coast-to-coast attack, Farrell sent Billy Vunipola up the middle and then played another neat pass to send Tompkins scurrying over on the occasion of his 150th Saracens appearance. Allan and Daly then traded penalty goals, the latter splitting the posts from 50 metres to restore Saracens’ three-point advantage.

With 12 minutes remaining came a comical moment as Farrell sniffed a gap, only to be foiled by Tizard. “He’s one of our own,” sang one wise-cracking Harlequins supporter.

Allan had begun with a brilliant touch-finder and set up a huge chance for his side late on after Saracens’ scrum had been penalised. Unfortunately for the hosts, their maul set-up was deemed illegal. They had one more line-out chance with time elapsed, but Itoje was quickest to react to a slap-down from Herbst and Farrell sealed the result by smashing the ball into the stand.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Murley try, 7-0 Allan conversion, 12-0 Murley, 14-0 Allan conversion, 17-0 Allan penalty, 17-5 Daly try, 17-10 Malins try, 17-12 Farrell conversion, 22-12 Marchant try, 24-12 Allan conversion, 24-17 Malins try, 24-20 Farrell penalty, 24-25 Tompkins try, 24-27 Farrell conversion, 27-27 Allan, 27-30 Daly penalty

Harlequins: T Green; J Marchant, L Northmore, L Anyanwu, C Murley; T Allan, L Gjaltema (J Stafford, 73); J Marler (S Kerrod, 60), G Head (J Walker, 49), W Collier (W Louw, 20), G Hammond (D Lamb, 64), I Herbst, J Kenningham, W Evans, A Dombrandt (A White, 37)

Saracens: E Daly; M Malins, A Lozowski (D Taylor, 76), N Tompkins, M Malins; O Farrell, I van Zyl (A Davies, 54)-64; E Mawi (M Vunipola, 47), T Woolstencroft (J George, 47), C Judge (A Clarey, 62), M Itoje, H Tizard, T McFarland (A Christie, 63), B Earl, B Vunipola (J Wray, 76)

Referee: T Foley (RFU)

