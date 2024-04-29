Billy Vunipola apologises after receiving fine for resisting the law in Majorca

England forward Billy Vunipola has “unreservedly” apologised after being fined for resisting the law on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The 31-year-old said there was “no violence” during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning and he is scheduled to fly back to the UK on Monday.

In a statement issued through his club Saracens, Vunipola said he was charged with resisting the law and fined 240 euros (£205) following an “express trial”.

He described the incident as an “unfortunate misunderstanding” which “got out of hand”.

In his statement, Vunipola said: “I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Majorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.

“Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else.

“I was charged with resisting the law and, following an ‘express trial’, I have paid a fine of 240 euros. The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today.

“I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved.”