Billy Reid to Relaunch Footwear With Two Styles From Archives

Billy Reid is back in the footwear business.

After a break predicated by supply chain issues, the Alabama-based designer is bringing back two models for fall.

More from WWD

“Since our beginnings shoes have been a foundational part of our collection. Due to supply challenges over the past couple of years, we were forced to take a break in the category,” Reid explained. “We are excited to get our footwear production back on track with our longtime factory partners in Italy. We are bringing back a few of our favorites from the archives in limited runs as we relaunch the category. We will continue to expand our offerings and look forward to sharing our work with you.”

For the relaunch, Reid has selected classic silhouettes that are being handcrafted by a third-generation, family-owned shoe manufacturer in Tuscany.

The Indianola chukka boot.

The first is the Indianola, which Reid described as “the ultimate all-around shoe” that can be worn with everything from suits to shorts with no socks. The chukka boot features a leather upper with a comfort flex sole, burnished toe cap and flat, waxed cotton shoe laces. It will retail for $448.

The other model is the Paglia moto boot, offered in distressed cowhide with a side zip closure in dark brown overdyed pebbled leather. The upper is fully lined and there is an antique brass zipper and zipper pull branded with Reid’s signature ribbon stripe. The boots will retail for $498.

The collection will launch on Thursday on the Billy Reid website and in the company’s stores.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.