Billy Ray Cyrus Unveils 'Powerful and Timely' New Song 'After the Storm' with Wife Firerose (Exclusive)

"After the Storm" marks Cyrus and Firerose's fourth official collaborative single, following "New Day," "Time" and "Plans"

Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose are looking for the bright side on their new collaboration, "After the Storm."

The married couple is back with their first duet of the year, "After the Storm," and PEOPLE can exclusively premiere the hopeful song, co-written by Cyrus, Firerose and Paul Duncan with production by Justin Morgan.

The downtempo acoustic track's lyrics find both musicians looking to faith in order to find a positive outlook toward the future following a difficult period of time.

Derrek Kupish Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

"After the storm is gone / What’s meant to live lives on / You’ll never see a brighter sky / When the dawn arrives / And somehow you’ve outrun the night," they sing.

For the couple, the song's meaning resonates deeply. "The message in 'After the Storm' is so powerful and timely," Cyrus (who shares three children — Miley, 30, Braison, 29, and Noah, 24 — with ex-wife Tish) tells PEOPLE.

"It’s one of the most prolific songs I have ever been a part of. I hope it does for your spirit what it has done for mine," continues the former Hannah Montana star.

Courtesy of Four Lane Productions Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose "After the Storm" Single Cover

Firerose tells PEOPLE, "Only by the grace of God did I survive my darkest nights. There is so much truth in these lyrics and it’s my purpose to help others find strength in their toughest hours."

"After the Storm" marks the couple's fourth official collaborative single, following "New Day," "Time" and "Plans."

Cyrus and Firerose became songwriting partners during the pandemic after years of friendship. They started dating in 2022 and got engaged later that year before tying the knot in October 2023.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

In August 2023, the pair performed "Plans" on Good Morning America and spoke about their relationship.

“We’re kind of like… It’s a peanut butter and jelly,” said Cyrus. “I’m a left-handed singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Kentucky, and she’s a trained orchestral musician…”

Firerose added, "It has been a beautiful whirlwind and I’m just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life."



