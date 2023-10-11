Billy Ray Cyrus Marries Australian Musician Firerose in a 'Perfect, Ethereal Celebration of Love'

Singer-songwriter Firerose and Cyrus first sparked engagement chatter when she posted a photo wearing a diamond on her ring finger last September

Billy Ray Cyrus has cured his achy breaky heart!

After a yearlong engagement, the country crooner tied the knot with his fiancée, Australian musician Firerose, on Oct. 10. The newlyweds announced their happy news in a joint statement posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

The couple continued, "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"

Billy Ray and Firerose's message was accompanied by a trio of photos from their wedding day. In the first snap, the country singer, wearing a Versace tuxedo, pressed a kiss to the side of his bride's forehead as she faced the camera wearing a white Laura Rudovic wedding gown with lace detailing. Additionally, Firerose also held a bouquet of autumnal orange flowers.

Subsequent photos showed the two sitting on the ground outdoors surrounded by nature, and standing close together with their wedding rings on display.



Firerose and Billy Ray first sparked engagement rumors when she posted a photo wearing a diamond on her ring finger on Sept. 13, 2022. It was later revealed that Billy had proposed the month before.

Billy Ray connected with Firerose in 2021 after teaming up for a musical collaboration together. In August of last year, Firerose seemingly confirmed her relationship with "The Ready, Set, Don't Go" singer via a birthday post.

"The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy❤️," Firerose captioned a photo of the two of them together.

According to Billy Ray, he met Firerose 12 years ago, when he was on the set of the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in Los Angeles. "I loved doing that show," he remembered. "There's a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. [My late German Shepherd] Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he'd take care of his business and we'd stretch and I'd think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don't know, recognition. I was like, 'This girl's a star.' "

That fateful day, Firerose came over to say hi to Tex. "She told me she'd had an audition and I said, ‘Well, I'm sure you got the job.’ ”

The two kept in touch over the years, even becoming musical collaborators.



In the summer of 2022, Firerose moved to Billy Ray's Franklin, Tennessee, farm, where his then-ailing mother Ruth Ann Casto was also living. In August, Billy Ray proposed.

"It was really just this moment where Billy looked at me and said 'Do you wanna marry me?' He didn't get down on one knee or anything," Firerose revealed of the country singer's proposal. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'"

Later, Firerose picked out a diamond and designed her own ring, an 18k white gold engagement ring, featuring a round brilliant cut diamond with a center stone, held by a 4 prong V Head Center diamond accented with additional round diamonds.



Prior to his relationship with Firerose, Billy was previously married to Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2002 and the former couple shares five children: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi, and sons Trace and Braison.

