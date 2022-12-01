Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Sweet Photo After Becoming Engaged: 'Happiness Is Everything'

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClmEH14pdmA/?hl=en billyraycyrus Verified Happiness is everything.

Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus is happily engaged.

The country music star and Australian singer-songwriter Firerose shared their relationship bliss with fans in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, simply writing: "Happiness is everything."

The newly engaged couple posed outdoors with Firerose sporting a pink and white plaid top while Cyrus wore a dark green denim shirt.

Mitchel Musso, Cyrus' Hannah Montana costar, showed his love for the couple by posting a series of red heart emojis in the post's comments section.

Earlier in November, the couple confirmed rumors of their engagement to PEOPLE, expressing that it came unexpectedly after enjoying their time together.

"We were spending every moment of every day together and really just enjoying each others' company and creating together and laughing," shared Firerose, 34.

After meeting on the set of Hannah Montana, they kept in touch following the end of the Disney Channel series in 2011. In July 2021 they released "New Day," their first song together.

While the newly engaged couple has not confirmed when their relationship became official, a source told PEOPLE that they began dating after his relationship with ex-wife Tish Cyrus ended, adding that he and Firerose "grew close while working on music together."

He and Tish, 55, have three children, daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28. The Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

Tish filed for divorce in April.