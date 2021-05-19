Billy Porter Opened Up About Being HIV-Positive

Billy Porter revealed that he has been living with HIV for the past 14 years in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Porter, who has garnered critical acclaim for his Emmy-winning role as Pray Tell on Pose, told the magazine he kept the diagnosis a secret from friends and coworkers, as well as his mother, out of "shame."

"For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew — except for my mother," he said. "I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn't certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession. So I tried to think about it as little as I could. I tried to block it out. But quarantine has taught me a lot. Everybody was required to sit down and shut the fuck up."

"The brilliance of Pray Tell and this opportunity was that I was able to say everything that I wanted to say through a surrogate," he said of his Pose character, who is also HIV-positive. "My compartmentalizing and disassociation muscles are very, very strong, so I had no idea I was being traumatized or triggered. I was just happy that somebody was finally taking me seriously as an actor."

While no one on the show knew of his diagnosis, Porter said the show gave him "an opportunity to work through the shame [of HIV] and where I have gotten to in this moment."

The actor said that he goes to the doctor "every three months" and is "the healthiest I've been in my entire life," adding, "Yes, I am the statistic, but I've transcended it. This is what HIV-positive looks like now. I'm going to die from something else before I die from that."

He recalled that a conversation with Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy during the first season, during which Murphy encouraged him to "lean in to the joy" of his character, encouraged him to tell his mother about his diagnosis that same morning, as well as the Pose cast and crew.

"I told them the truth because, at a certain point, the truth is the responsible road. The truth is the healing," he said. "And I hope this frees me. I hope this frees me so that I can experience real, unadulterated joy, so that I can experience peace, so that I can experience intimacy, so that I can have sex without shame."

Porter added: "This is for me. I'm doing this for me. I have too much shit to do, and I don't have any fear about it anymore. I told my mother — that was the hurdle for me. I don't care what anyone has to say. You're either with me or simply move out of the way."