Billy Porter Enters First Look Deal at FX with Incognegro and D.J. Gugenheim

Billy Porter has signed a first look deal with FX Productions to develop new content through his production company Incognegro with his producing partner D.J. Gugenheim.

The deal is a continuation of Porter’s with FX, as he starred as Prayerful “Pray” Tell in all three seasons of the network’s hit drama “Pose.” in 2019, the role won him the Emmy Award for lead drama actor, and he was nominated again in 2020 and 2021.

More from Variety

Along with “Pose,” Porter is best known for originating the role of Lola in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway. His other screen credits include playing Behold Chablis “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” and Fabulous Godmother in the 2021 “Cinderella” remake starring Camila Cabello. His directorial debut, coming-of-age romantic comedy “Anything’s Possible,” will debut on Amazon Prime Video in July 2022. Porter is repped by CAA, Bill Butler at Industry Entertainment, Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan and Slate PR.

Gugenheim is a producer on “Anything’s Possible.” Other films he has produced include Claire Denis’ “High Life,” Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux” and “Kidnap” starring Halle Berry. Among roles Gugenheim has held are president of Andrew Lauren Productions and executive vice president of production at Lotus Entertainment.

“Billy Porter was an incredibly accomplished artist before joining FX’s ‘Pose’ to deliver the iconic, breakout, award-winning performance that helped define the series as one of the most memorable and groundbreaking in recent TV history,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. “Billy has excelled as a writer, director and so much more — and we are excited to help him produce bold new stories that reflect his vision and unmatched style.”

Story continues

“I’m so glad I’ve been blessed to live long enough to see this day. The day where my queerness was my liability, to now where it grounds my work in personal authenticity and power,” Porter said. “This is where we change the conversation. This is where they have the guts to tell the stories that resonate on the deepest level. Whether it’s about famous artists who you don’t fully understand or people from communities you don’t fully know or biting comedy you’ve thought about but never fully explored, this is such a wonderful home to tell the stories I’ve been talking about my whole life. The FX team is fearless and I can’t wait to break new grounds together.”

“While ‘Pose’ was an incredible show that had a deep impact on strengthening my understanding of the importance of telling underrepresented stories and created a clear opening to approach Billy to direct ‘Anything’s Possible,’ it was working on set with Billy and watching him direct the cast and crew that left me with the most profound experience,” said Gugenheim. “I am thrilled to be working with such a visionary storyteller and to be starting this journey at such a forward thinking and brilliant TV studio as FX.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.