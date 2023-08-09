Billy Porter: I don’t get any more money for repeats of Pose being aired

Billy Porter has said that he does not get “any more money” for episodes of hit series Pose being repeated on TV.

The actor and singer starred in three seasons of the LGBT+ show playing the emcee Pray Tell, which earned him three Golden Globe nominations.

Porter spoke to the PA news agency about how in the past actors would make money from residuals, where they would be paid based on re-runs of their shows and films amid the US actors’ strike.

Streaming has severely dented residuals, according to actors and writers who say their pay has plummeted.

Porter said: “I’m not trying to get any sympathy, this is the truth of it, my residual checks were six cents.

“I’m still an artist and artists are still freelance workers. So Pose has been over now since 2021, I don’t get no more money from that.

“I’m supposed to, which is why we’re striking. I’m supposed to be getting money from that, but I ain’t.”

According to the Evening Standard, Porter has also claimed that he has to sell his house due to the strikes following a movie and a TV show that were due to be filmed in September not filming.

He also told PA that he still has to worry about “paying” his bills as he does a music tour; the musical he co-produced, A Strange Loop, continues to run in London, he stars in the 2023 film Our Son alongside Welsh actor Luke Evans and releases new music including the single Broke A Sweat, over the last year.

Porter said: “I’m very successful, and I’m paid cheque to pay cheque. Still, I have not made f*** money just yet, soon, but not just yet.

“I will say I do feel grateful that I do something that I love so no matter how difficult it can be sometimes, I really do love what I do and that’s a gift.”

The Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) has been holding industrial action since July 14 after failing to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The union, which represents around 160,000 actors across the US, has concerns over a number of issues including pay and the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Some production companies have paused filming in the UK including on a forthcoming Formula 1 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds in the titular role, and on the musical film Wicked due to the strike action.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), who walked out on May 2, is marking 100 days of strikes this week.

Kool Guy Klub-Day 100 of steeeerike – Jon Glaser and Brian Stack and an old Dad pic.twitter.com/VHDWGk2ZSZ — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 9, 2023

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul (BCS) star Bob Odenkirk reunited with fellow Late Night With Conan O’Brien writers including Parks And Recreation star Jon Glaser and Brian Stack to take to the picket lines.

In a Wednesday Tweet, sharing more pictures, he wrote: “With the great and wonderful Julie Ann Emery (Betsy Kettleman from BCS) walking the line outside Netflix on day 100 of the WGA strike for fair compensation! Keeping’ on…”

The WGA has asked for a resumption of talks with the AMPTP and requested a meeting on Friday to discuss the resumption of contract talks, according to AP news agency.

Asked about the prospect of talks with either union, a spokesperson for the AMPTP said: “We remain committed to finding a path to mutually beneficial deals with both unions.”