Billy Porter Discusses His Issues with Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Cover and ‘That Bitch’ Anna Wintour

The actor said he feels the "As It Was" singer landed the history-making cover because he's "white and straight"

Manny Carabel/WireImage, Tristar Media/Getty Billy Porter shared his frustration over Harry Styles' 2020 'Vogue' cover in a new interview.

Billy Porter isn't a fan of Harry Styles' Vogue cover.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, published on Friday, the actor, 53, revealed his feelings about the "Daylight" singer being the first solo male to appear on the cover of the fashion magazine. Styles, 29, famously posed in a Gucci gown for Vogue's December 2020 issue.

Porter, who is known for breaking barriers with his gender-fluid fashions, said he felt that the One Direction alum landed the cover because he's "white and straight."

“It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything,” he said, explaining his feelings for Styles' fashion sense.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Billy Porter and Anna Winter attend London Fashion Week in February 2020.

Porter revealed that several months before the cover was unveiled, he sat down for an interview with Anna Wintour, and the Vogue editor-in-chief asked him for his thoughts on how to lead the magazine amid this experimental new era of fashion. "That bitch said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said,” he recalled.

In retrospect, Porter said he should have told Wintour, "Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement."

"Six months later, Harry Styles is the first man on the cover,” he added.

The Kinky Boots star insisted he doesn't blame Styles for the magazine's decision to feature him on the cover. "It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way … I call out the gatekeepers,” Porter said.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Harry Styles became the first solo man to appear on the cover of 'Vogue' in 2020.

This isn't the first time Porter has shared his disappointment about the handling of the history-making cover. In October 2021, he told The Sunday Times, "I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because they have to. I created the conversation [about nonbinary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time."

"I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it," Porter added. "I'm not dragging Harry Styles, but… He doesn't care, he's just doing it because it's the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life."

After facing some criticism for his remarks, Porter clarified during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the following month that the issue is actually "much deeper" than Styles.

"It is about the systems of oppression and erasure of people of color who contribute to the culture," he explained, adding an apology for Styles: "I'm sorry, Harry. I didn't mean no harm. I'm a gay man. We like Harry. He's cute."



Read the original article on People.