Billy Monger celebrates first GP win two years after double leg amputation

Billy Monger speaks in the paddock ahead of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia (Photo by Morgan Hancock/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Billy Monger celebrated his first victory since having both legs amputated following a crash two years ago.

Monger, who was the first disabled driver to race a single-seater car, overtook nearly the whole grid to win the Grand Prix de Pau.

The 20-year-old, whose legs were amputated following a crash during a British F4 race at Donington Park two years ago, took his first win with his Carlin team in the Euroformula Open race in France.

PAU GP Championsss!!! 🏆🤪 Can’t believe it, I didn’t think 2 years on I’d be winning races! 🙌🏼 Huge shout out to the team @CarlinRacing for all their hard work. Over the moon 🔝🌍 #BillyWhizz pic.twitter.com/KAs1ove1a9 — billywhizz (@BillyMonger) May 19, 2019

Monger, whose car is specially adapted, qualified in 11th place on slick tyres, but headed into the pits at the end of the warm-up lap to switch to wet-weather tyres.

And the gamble paid off as he cut through the field, taking the lead when Motopark drivers Julian Hanses and Liam Lawson clashed, and not relinquishing it.

