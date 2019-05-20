Billy Monger celebrates first GP win two years after double leg amputation
Billy Monger celebrated his first victory since having both legs amputated following a crash two years ago.
Monger, who was the first disabled driver to race a single-seater car, overtook nearly the whole grid to win the Grand Prix de Pau.
The 20-year-old, whose legs were amputated following a crash during a British F4 race at Donington Park two years ago, took his first win with his Carlin team in the Euroformula Open race in France.
PAU GP Championsss!!! 🏆🤪 Can’t believe it, I didn’t think 2 years on I’d be winning races! 🙌🏼 Huge shout out to the team @CarlinRacing for all their hard work. Over the moon 🔝🌍 #BillyWhizz pic.twitter.com/KAs1ove1a9
— billywhizz (@BillyMonger) May 19, 2019
Monger, whose car is specially adapted, qualified in 11th place on slick tyres, but headed into the pits at the end of the warm-up lap to switch to wet-weather tyres.
And the gamble paid off as he cut through the field, taking the lead when Motopark drivers Julian Hanses and Liam Lawson clashed, and not relinquishing it.
