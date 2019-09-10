Billy Monger to drive adapted Mini Cooper at 2019 Goodwood Revival

Monger to drive adapted Mini at Goodwood Revival

Billy Monger will enter this weekend's Goodwood Revival driving an adapted Mini Cooper during a demonstration session to mark the car's 60th birthday.

The appearance will be the first foray into the historic racing arena for Monger, who is currently ninth in the 2019 Euroformula Open Championship.

In order for Monger to take part in the daily track parades at this weekend's event, the Mini, which is owned by Nick Swift, has been fitted with the same hand-operated clutch controls that Monger has been using since returning to racing.

"It's a privilege to be involved in the 60th anniversary of the Mini celebrations at Goodwood this weekend," said Monger.

"I'd like to say a big thank you to Nick and the team at Goodwood for making it possible."

Swift hopes that the Goodwood drive may lead to a chance for Monger to race in historics in the future.

He said: "Billy is such an inspirational chap within the motor sport community and beyond.

"I was delighted to do everything we could to make this happen, and for Billy to show once again that no doors are closed to drivers with his level of talent and commitment.

"I really hope that he enjoys the experience and would love to do a race with him in the future."

Victory on the historic street circuit at Pau has been the highlight of Monger's 2019 season to date.

He has also been shortlisted for the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

