Billy Miller, Star of ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘General Hospital,’ Dies at 43

Soap opera star Billy Miller, who was best known for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” and both Jason Morgan and Drew Cain on “General Hospital,” has died at the age of 43. His death was confirmed by soap opera journalist Michael Fairman.

Miller died on Friday — Sunday was set to be his 44th birthday.

The actor joined daytime TV in 2007, briefly playing Richie Novak on “All My Children,” before moving on to “The Young and the Restless.” Despite being the fourth actor to try his hand at Billy Abbott, Miller dove headfirst into the role and ultimately won three Daytime Emmys between 2008 and 2014.

Soap operas played a major role in Miller’s life long before he was cast in one. He battled the congenital condition known as tarsal coalition as a child, which resulted in weakened cartilage around his ankles. As a result, he was in and out of the hospital and often watched “General Hospital” as he recovered from injury or surgery.

He told Soaps in Depth in 2016, “I remember GH being on when I was laid up in the hospital, and even at home recuperating. These days, there are choices. When I was a kid, we just got GH!”

“The Young and the Restless” costar Michael Muhney remembered Miller on X (the social platform formerly known as Twitter), where he wrote, “My fellow Texas brother. You lit up every room with your smile. Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private.”

Miller’s additional credits include “CSI: NY,” “Justified,” “Suits” and “Ray Donovan.”

