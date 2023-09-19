Billy Miller’s Mother Releases Statement About His Passing: “He Fought Valiant Battle With Bipolar Depression”
The mother of soap star Billy Miller, who died Friday at 43, released a statement that thanked fans and explained how her son “fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression.”
Patricia Miller said via X that her son “loved his friends, his family and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”
Miller was a three-time Daytime Emmy winner known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital. He would have celebrated his 44th birthday Sunday.
Patricia Miller has asked me to share the following on her behalf. pic.twitter.com/90ze1MZHGy
— Marnie Sparer (@TalktoMarn) September 18, 2023
