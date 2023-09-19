Billy Miller’s Mother Releases Statement About His Passing: “He Fought Valiant Battle With Bipolar Depression”

Lynette Rice
The mother of soap star Billy Miller, who died Friday at 43, released a statement that thanked fans and explained how her son “fought a long hard valiant battle with bipolar depression.”

Patricia Miller said via X that her son “loved his friends, his family and his fans but in the end the disease won the fight and he surrendered his life.”

Miller was a three-time Daytime Emmy winner known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital. He would have celebrated his 44th birthday Sunday.

