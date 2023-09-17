Billy Miller Dies: ‘The Young And The Restless’ Daytime Emmy Winner Was 43
Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy winner known for his roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” died Friday, Sept. 15. He was 43, but would have celebrated his 44th birthday today.
Miller’s death was confirmed by soap opera journalist Michael Fairman. No cause of death has been revealed.
Miller grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas. He was signed as a model to Wilhelmina, then began his acting career on the soap opera “All My Children,” playing Richie Novak. He moved on to “The Young and the Restless” in 2008 as the fourth actor to play the role of Billy Abbott.
He departed that show in 2014, but won three Daytime Emmys: two for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Miller joined the cast of “General Hospital” in 2014 and played Jason Morgan and Drew Cain. He was a series regular until 2019.
His other acting credits included parts in “Suits,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” and Apple TV+’s “Truth Be Told.”
Survivors include Miller’s parents, Bill and Sue Miller, sister Kelly Miller, and longtime love Kelly Monaco. No memorial plans have been revealed.
