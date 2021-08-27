‘Billy The Kid’: Daniel Webber To Play Jesse Evans In Epix Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Webber (The Dirt, Escape From Pretoria) is set to star opposite Tom Blyth in Billy the Kid, Epix’s hourlong drama series, written by Vikings and The Tudors creator Michael Hirst.

The series is described as an epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid, played by Blyth, also known as William H. Bonney — from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier, to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

Webber will play Jesse Evans. If Billy the Kid hadn’t been there, Jesse Evans would have been the most famous outlaw taking part in the Lincoln County Wars. The leader of the Seven Rivers Gang, Jesse meets Billy when both of them are teenagers. Unlike Billy, Jesse has already embraced a life of crime: robbing stores and cattle rustling. Billy is attracted to his wild and reckless character and, for me, Jesse was always be Billy’s doppelganger, his shadow self, forever inviting him over to the dark side of life.

Otto Bathurst is set to direct the first two episodes of the eight-episode first season, executive produced by Hirst, Donald De Line of De Line Pictures, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television, and Bathurst and Toby Leslie via One Big Picture.

Billy the Kid is a co-production between Epix Studios and MGM International Television Productions, in association with Nordic Entertainment Groups streaming service Viaplay.

Webber, known for his lead role of Vince Neil in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, can currently be seen as the co-lead in indie Escape From Pretoria opposite Daniel Radcliffe. On television he was last seen as Lewis Wilson in Marvel’s The Punisher. He most recently wrapped a lead role in the indie comedy Seriously Red with Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale. Webber is repped by Industry Entertainment, Sophie Jermyn Management and Gang Tyre Ramer Brown and Passman.

