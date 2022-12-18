Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Show Due to Viral Infection and Vocal Rest

Billy Joel Performs In Melbourne - Credit: WireImage

Everyone is sick right now, and the Piano Man is no exception: Billy Joel has canceled his final concert of 2022 — a Dec. 19 show at New York’s Madison Square Garden — due to a viral infection that has forced the singer to rest his vocals.

Joel said in a statement Sunday that Monday’s show, the 86th concert in his long-running residency at the World’s Most Famous Arena, has been postponed until June.

“I’m disappoint to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection,” he wrote.

“I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now. Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

2023 will begin with a pair of early shows — scheduled for Jan. 13 at MSG and Jan. 27 in Hollywood, Florida — before Joel and Stevie Nick embark on their co-headlining stadium tour beginning in March.

Joel recently completed a brief tour of New Zealand and Australia. In August, Joel’s monthly MSG concert featured surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo, who joined the Piano Man for “Uptown Girl” as well as her own “Deja Vu.”

