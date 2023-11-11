Billy Joel Adopts Rescue Dog Named Bucky: 'Part of Our Family'

The "Piano Man" singer said his family adopted the French bulldog after waiting more than a year "for the right rescue"

Billy Joel/Instagram Billy Joel (right), his wife Alexis Roderick and their daughters, Della Rose (left) and Remy Anne Joel, adopted a rescue dog named Bucky.

The Joel family just got a bit bigger — and fuzzier!

Billy Joel, his wife Alexis Roderick and their daughters, Della Rose, 8, and Remy Anne Joel, 6, have adopted a rescue dog, a French bulldog named Bucky.

The singer-songwriter, 74, shared the news on Instagram with a sweet post last week.

“A year and a half ago, we lost Rosie and were waiting for the right rescue for our family,” the post read. “Thanks to @bethostern and Nikki @roadogs for finding our Bucky.”

Billy Joel/Instagram Billy Joel and his family adopted a rescue dog named Bucky.

According to the post, the gray pup was “at a shelter in San Diego with a bad case of mange” when he was rescued by Roadogs — a California-based rescue “dedicated to rehabbing and rescuing medical bulldogs and puppies with birth defects,” according to its website.

Roadogs “rescued him and nursed him back to health,” Joel's post read. “And now he is part of our family.”

The rescue also shared Bucky’s story on its own account.

“Big love to @billyjoel and family for choosing to adopt from Roadogs ❤️,” the organization wrote. “We rescued Bucky from the shelter with mange. Thanks to his foster, Nicole, he got lots of love and good care and was soon ready for adoption!”

Billy Joel/Instagram Billy Joel, his daughter Remy and their new dog, Bucky.

Along with the news of the Joels’ new four-legged friend, the Piano Man also posted several photos of the family welcoming the French bulldog into their home.

In an all-family photo, Roderick, Della and Remy pet Bucky as Joel watches and smiles in the background. In another shot, Joel takes a turn with the pup as Remy reaches for his paws.

The “Vienna” singer signed off the post with “The Joels” and “#adoptdontshop.”

Before Bucky, the most recent addition to the “Uptown Girl” singer’s family was 6-year-old Remy.

In October, he celebrated the little one’s latest birthday with a sweet Instagram carousel, alongside which he wrote, "Happy Birthday to our Remy Roo. We love the person you have become.”

“You definitely broke the mold💕💕,” he added. “Happy 6th Birthday, sweet girl!"

When Remy’s older sister, Della, hit the same milestone in 2021, Joel also dedicated a birthday tribute to her on Instagram.

Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Billy Joel and eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel perform together.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Della Rose! On your birthday it reminds us of how grateful we are to have you in our lives," he wrote at the time. "You and your sister have been our quarantine entertainment. There are no other people we would want to be stuck with at home!!! We love you more every day and year."

Joel also shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

The legendary pianist’s eldest daughter, 36, has followed in her dad’s musical footsteps, and is gearing up to release a new EP in 2024. “It's a real body of love — it's a work of love for me,” Alexa Ray told PEOPLE last month of the upcoming project. “I put all my blood, sweat and tears.”

