Billy Joe Saunders taken to hospital with suspected orbital fracture after Canelo Alvarez defeat

(Getty Images)

Billy Joe Saunders has been taken to hospital for assessment on what is reported to be a suspected orbital fracture following his defeat by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

The Briton sustained heavy damage to the area around his right eye following an uppercut received during an eighth-round onslaught in Saturday night’s super-middleweight title unification fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The issue left Saunders unable to see properly, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, with his corner pulling him out of the contest before the start of the ninth.

A distraught-looking Saunders - who had largely performed well in a competitive contest before that decisive eighth round - left the ring without conducting any post-fight interviews and could be seen getting into an ambulance for transportation to a local medical facility, where his injury will be assessed.

“He couldn’t see,” Hearn told DAZN in his post-fight interview. “I spoke to [trainer] Mark Tibbs and he said he couldn’t see and he didn’t let him go out.

“Billy boxed beautifully, but Canelo’s so strong, he took his time. Billy’s so tricky, but he busted his eye socket.

“You can see now going back there, you can see his eye. Canelo coming on strong at the back end of the fight. He’s too good.

“It was a great performance from Billy Joe Saunders, he came to win.”

Discussing Saunders’ injury after his latest win, Canelo said: “I think I broke his cheek.

“The truth is I knew it.”

He added: “I guessed in the corner and told my trainer Eddie Reynoso ‘I broke his cheek’.”

Read More

Canelo Alvarez next fight: Mexican wants Caleb Plant undisputed showdown after beating Billy Joe Saunders

Canelo Alvarez stops Billy Joe Saunders in super-middleweight title unification clash after eye injury

Canelo vs Saunders LIVE! Boxing result, fight stream, latest news and injury updates