Billy Idol to perform in SC very soon. Here’s when and where

It may or may not be a nice day for a white wedding, but April 29 is set to be a great day for a Billy Idol concert in South Carolina.

The famous 80s musician is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium.

The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium announced the concert on its Facebook page, describing it as a “surprise pop-up show.”

The British-born Idol is best known for his 80s hits, including “White Wedding, “Dancing with Myself” and “Mony Mony.”