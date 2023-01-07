Billy Idol Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'It's Just Incredible'

TOPSHOT - British-American singer Billy Idol poses for photos with his unveiled Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Hollywood, California, on January 6, 2023. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

Billy Idol is officially a permanent fixture on Hollywood Blvd.

The three-time Grammy Award nominee, 67, was accompanied by girlfriend China Chow and his family as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, ahead of the 40th anniversary of his self-titled debut album in July.

"It really is crazy to find myself getting an award like this, or being honored in this way," Idol said during the ceremony.

"I mean, 47 years of doing this after I started in Generation X, and 35 years after coming here, I just really could never have imagined anything like this," he continued. "Initially, we did the music back in the mid-'70s during the punk rock time. There wasn't much hope or anything. We decided if there's nothing, there's no future, we're going to do what we love. And that's what I did. I did the music because I loved it. It wasn't for any other reason, really."

"Anyway, I didn't really think doing this would last very long. We thought maybe six months, maybe a year, maybe two years," added Idol. "I could never have imagined something like this. It's just incredible."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 09: Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 09, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The famous festival Rock in Rio returns after two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Buda Mendes/Getty

Henry Rollins was one of the speakers to pay tribute to Idol, musing on the reason so many gathered to celebrate the punk icon.

"Billy Idol has rock n roll in his veins and punk rock in his DNA. That is to say, he is the real thing, and maybe that's why we're here today," said Rollins, 61. "Because decade after decade, he has remained himself, and it takes a lot of guts and a lot of integrity."

OBEY founder Shepard Fairey also paid tribute in a speech, and Idol's friends, fellow Walk-of-Famer Andy Madadian, actor Clifton Collins Jr., longtime collaborator Steve Stevens and the Sex Pistols' Steve Jones all showed their support at the event as well.

Idol shared a kiss with Chow, 48, after his star was unveiled. It was a full family outing as he was also accompanied by son Willem Wolfe, 34, and daughter Bonnie Blue, 33, as well as their spouses and children.