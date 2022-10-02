Billy Eichner reveals how he landed Debra Messing's Bros cameo: Her 'cursing is the funniest thing'

Joey Nolfi
·2 min read
She's style and she's grace, but Debra Messing is not that Grace at all times, and no one learned that better than the cast of Bros as the iconic sitcom star filmed her hilarious cameo for Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com.

Eichner exclusively tells EW that he devised Messing's supporting role — which has the Emmy-winning Will & Grace star playing a fictionalized version of herself, making a donation to the plot's LGBTQ History Museum — after working with her several times on his popular Billy on the Street comedy series.

"At one point we said, this museum would have a straight ally who's a celebrity who wants to donate," explains Eichner in our Around the Table conversation with the film's cast and crew. "I don't know when, but Debra Messing's name popped into our head. She seemed like the perfect person. She's been on Billy on the Street a couple times, she was always so game and so fun. She crushes it, the audience bursts out into applause at every screening I've been to."

Adds director Nicholas Stoller: "I don't know if this is true, but she told me this is the first time she's cursed on camera. Debra Messing cursing is the funniest thing ever."

Billy Eichner Video by EW; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Debra Messing attends Universal Pictures's &quot;Bros&quot; New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)
Billy Eichner Video by EW; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Debra Messing attends Universal Pictures's "Bros" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage)

EW; Jason Mendez/WireImage Billy Eichner reveals how he landed Debra Messing's 'Bros' cameo.

Universal made history with Friday's release of the long-gestating film, as it marked one of the first times a major studio rolled out a mainstream romantic comedy following the courtship of two men. Recent studio rom-coms following queer characters include Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season and Joel Kim Booster's Fire Island, though both films ultimately debuted on the streaming platform Hulu instead of going to theaters.

Bros — which also features an epic, groundbreaking sex scene between characters played by Eichner and Luke Macfarlane — is now playing in theaters nationwide. Watch the cast and crew discuss the film in EW's Around the Table discussion above.

