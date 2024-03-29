Billy Donovan says Bulls are aware of importance of 9th seed

The Chicago Bulls have battled all the way back from their 5-14 start to the season and are now close to a lock to being a Play-In Tournament team. While that’s certainly not ideal, all the Bulls can do now is live with the position they’ve put themselves in and work to give themselves the best chance possible moving forward.

It’s almost certain at this point that the Bulls will be in the 9-10 Play-In game in a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. However, the question is whether or not they are able to hang onto the ninth seed, which would give them home-court advantage over the Hawks in that game.

Ahead of the Bulls’ game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night, head coach Billy Donovan said that his team is very aware of the importance of keeping hold of the ninth seed. (H/t Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire)

“I think our guys are very much aware of that,” Donovan said. “We’ve talked about how important [it is]. I think the guys even mentioned it at even 12 games remaining.”

The Bulls need to stay focused on the games in front of them.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire