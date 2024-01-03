Billy Donovan discusses Bulls mini-series vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

The Chicago Bulls just wrapped up a two-game mini-series against the Philadelphia 76ers in which they went 1-1. Chicago took home a win in the first game, but in the second, they weren’t able to keep up with the 76ers. That was, in large part, due to the dominance of MVP big man Joel Embiid.

Embiid did not play in the first game between the two sides, and the Bulls were able to pick up a victory. However, on Tuesday night, they fell to the dominance of Embiid, who completely took over the game. They were two very different games, and the Bulls weren’t able to keep up in the second.

After the contest, head coach Billy Donovan spoke about the difference of playing the 76ers with and without Embiid.

“I think it’s two different teams,” Donovan said via ESPN. “You’ve not going to play him 1-on-1. You’ve going to play him with five people at all times.”

Embiid finished the game on Tuesday with a triple-double. He put up 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 2-of-5 from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey added 21 points of his own, and Tobias Harris chipped in with 20 points and eight rebounds.

For the Bulls, it was DeMar DeRozan who led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Chicago lost the game by 13 points, falling 110-97 to the 76ers.

That said, despite the loss, the Bulls are 10-6 in their last 16 games, and this stretch has helped them push their way back up the standings in the East.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire