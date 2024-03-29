Billy Donovan credits Coby White’s energy in Bulls win over Pacers

The Chicago Bulls absolutely obliterated the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, winning by a score of 125-99. It was a blowout win for the vast majority of the game, and Chicago’s defense was the big story. They became the first team to hold the Pacers to under 100 points this season.

Offensively, DeMar DeRozan led the way with 27 points, and Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double. Coby White, on the other hand, struggled to find his footing. His recent struggles continued as he had another relatively inefficient night against the Pacers. But that didn’t stop him from making an impact on the game.

After the contest, head coach Billy Donovan praised White’s energy and attentiveness throughout the game in spite of his struggles. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“He didn’t have a great shooting night at all, but he was into the game,” Donovan said. “He was into it on the bench, he was into it in huddles. He did a phenomenal job. It brought a lot of life to our team.”

White finished the night with 18 points on 8-of-21 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire