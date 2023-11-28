Billy Donovan accepts blame for Bulls’ struggles this season: ‘I take ownership in this, too’

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA this year. They’ve lost seven of their last eight games, including four in a row by nine or more points. Their most recent loss saw them blow an early 21-point lead to the Brooklyn Nets, in which they gave up 25 three-pointers (the most in Bulls history).

Arturas Karnisovas has spoken up about his disappointment in the team’s performance, the players have expressed their frustration with the results, and head coach Billy Donovan hasn’t been pleased, either. Ahead of the Bulls’ In-Season Tournament game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, Donovan spoke about it.

Donovan said that he takes just as much responsibility for the Bulls’ lack of success as everyone else.

“I take ownership in this, too. In terms of what I’ve got to do. I’m not obviously making the decisions that Arturas is making or Jerry and Michael are making, and I’m not making decisions on the court that the players are making. But, like, what do I have control over? What’s my responsibility? Where can I get better? Where can I improve? And how can I help? And I always believe in doing that.”

This is Donovan’s fourth year with the Bulls, and they have just one playoff win to their name. Time is ticking for this Bulls group.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire