Billy Crystal to Star in and Executive Produce Apple TV+ Limited Series ‘Before’

Billy Crystal is attached to star and executive produce new limited series “Before,” where he will play Eli, a child psychiatrist and recent widower who encounters a troubled young boy. Apple TV+ has picked up the show hailing from Paramount Television.

Sarah Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter”) will serve as writer, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson (“Dopesick”) attached to direct. Eric Roth (“Dune”) will executive produce alongside Thorp, Crystal and Levinson.

