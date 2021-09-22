Billy Crystal Stage Musical ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Sets First Production

Billy Crystal will star in a regional stage production of his new, in-development musical adaptation of his 1992 feature film comedy Mr. Saturday Night.

Set to debut at the Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshire town of Pittsfield, Massachusetts – a theater that launched such eventual Broadway productions as The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and American Son – Mr. Saturday Night will begin a nine-performance engagement with Crystal reprising his film role of stand-up comedian Buddy Young Jr. The musical will run from October 22-24 and October 26-30.

More from Deadline

Based on the Castle Rock Entertainment motion picture, the musical features a book by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel from a concept by Crystal, a score by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. John Rando will direct.

As a work in development, Mr. Saturday Night will be presented with minimal set and costume pieces.

Co-starring with Crystal will be Randy Graff (City of Angels) as Buddy’s wife, David Paymer (City Slickers) returning to his Oscar-nominated film role of Buddy’s brother, and Chasten Harmon as agent Annie Wells. Additional casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We are thrilled to present a first look into this exciting new musical in development and welcome the sensational Billy Crystal to our stage,” said Barrington Stage Company Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. “I know our audiences will be delighted to be the first in the country to experience Mr. Saturday Night.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.