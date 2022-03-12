Billy Crystal’s Journey from the Comedy Club Stage to Hollywood Icon and Critics Choice Honoree

Steven Gaydos
·4 min read

The Critics Choice Assn. has selected Billy Crystal to receive this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony on March 13.

A Billy Crystal life achievement reel might look a lot like a history of American showbiz. Crystal’s family roots are embedded in the greatness of American music via his father and his uncle Milt Gabler’s Commodore Records, home to recordings by blues and jazz greats such as Bessie Smith, Bix Beiderbecke and, most stunningly, Billie Holiday. How many showbiz family trees include Holiday’s landmark 1939 record, “Strange Fruit,” named by Time magazine as best song of the century?

More from Variety

In his 20s, Crystal worked his share of 1970s comedy club stages, first as part of a comedy trio known as “3’s Company,” then as a solo act. Variety caught the trio in 1973 and it’s clear from the review that Crystal’s trademark skills as the best celebrity impersonator of his time were already vibrantly on display: “A good comedy act, hip and nostalgic … ‘Wide World of Sports’ features Crystal in a good Howard Cosell takeoff.”

Within two years, Crystal had secured a guest spot on another cultural touchstone, Norman Lear’s “All in the Family.” Before he was 30, he was on the dais of the Dean Martin Celebrity Roast lighting up the room with spot-on impressions of Muhammad Ali and the Cosell take that he began working on years earlier.

His work ethic can be seen not only in his myriad credits, seeming to be everywhere at once, on television, in clubs, from fringe comedy venues to Las Vegas mainrooms, but in the grueling grind of winning laughs, as captured by this Variety review of his time as comedy opener for singing star Helen Reddy.

Covering his 20-minute routine at the Sahara in Vegas in 1979, Variety wrote: “Billy Crystal … manages to extricate himself from the jaws of the ravenous monsters who, rather than devour the unknown in their midst, sit quietly and dare the subject in the white spotlight to get a rise out of them is a cause for some cheers. The glowering attitude switch­es almost abruptly about five minutes after he has worked his rather flip manner around several exploratory one-liners, including mocking the audience for their hostility. ‘15 Rounds with Muhammad Ali’ traces a fight in uncanny mimicry of intonations and gestures from Cassius Clay. Although Crystal has a rather slight figure and has not the remotest resemblance to the fighter, he captures the persona of Ali enough to win extra bowoff plaudits.”

With this brief intro to Crystal’s ability to improvise his one-liners and handle impressions, it wouldn’t hurt the bill one bit if he were to stretch his act 10 or 15 minutes longer to see what other cutles he pops.”

Crystal appeared on the first season of that pillar of American television comedy, “Saturday Night Live” in 1975 and by 1977 he had secured a regular starring role on a hit network sitcom, “Soap” — noteworthy for its socially daring take on contemporary culture, including Crystal’s role as a gay man on an American sitcom at a time when that was a brand-new concept.

After “Soap” wrapped in 1981, Crystal spent the next two decades a part of several major cultural institutions that are either gone or faded. He famously hosted the Oscars nine times, scooping up performing and writing Emmys for his work and the truth is, he’s the last guy to work that gig more than once and come out a winner.

He joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” for the 1984-85 season. Along with Whoopi Goldberg and Robin Williams, Crystal made the HBO charity hilarity fests known as “Comic Relief” an American institution for nearly 25 years. He became a top film comedy stars, appearing in blockbusters such as “When Harry Met Sally,” “City Slickers,” “Analyze This” and “Monsters Inc.” Not content with writing and performing, in 2001 Crystal secured an Emmy nomination for directing “61,” about Yankee legend Roger Maris.

Returning to his New York roots in the new century, Crystal took on Broadway and came away with a Tony for his autobiographical production “700 Sundays.” He scored his second Grammy nom in 2014 for the audiobook of his memoir, “Still Foolin’ ’Em.”

So there’s only one problem facing the Critics’ Choice org as it presents the obviously ridiculously well-deserved Lifetime Achievement Award to Crystal: have they got an extra few hours to make sure they don’t miss any of the highlights?

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Ukrainian foreign minister says ready to negotiate, but will not surrender

    Ukraine was ready to negotiate to end the war started by Russia's invasion more than two weeks ago, but would not surrender or accept any ultimatums, the country's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday. Speaking at a virtual event organized by the non-partisan, nonprofit organization Renew Democracy Initiative, Kuleba said civilian lives would be saved if Ukraine had fighter jets and more attack planes to destroy large military columns. Commenting on the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian foreign minister said it was besieged but still under Ukrainian control.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Penguins have one championship chase left in them

    Ron Hextall's job is to restock the futures cupboards, but one last big move to improve the team for a run right now is warranted.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. The 2018 Olympic gold medallist amassed 82.18 points in his Feb. 5 performance in China, trailing Wallber

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.

  • Chris Boucher on his relationship with Goran Dragic, getting booed

    Raptors fans let Goran Dragic have it in his return to Toronto last week and Chris Boucher touches on the game and what his encounters with Dragic were like. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.