Billy Crudup Reacts to Kate Hudson Calling Him a 'Gentler' Onscreen Kisser Than Matthew McConaughey

Billy Crudup is thanking Kate Hudson for the kissing feedback.

In December, Hudson, 43, took Vanity Fair's lie detector test and compared kissing her previous costars, including Matthew McConaughey (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold) and Crudup (Almost Famous), the latter of which she described as a "gentler" kisser.

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser," she said. "I wouldn't say better. Definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss."

"[Billy's is] like theater, it's like Stanislavski, and [Matthew's is] like, Longhorns, you know what I mean?" the actress joked.

Crudup, 54, told Entertainment Tonight that the compliment all had to do with how his character, Russell Hanmond, kissed, rather than the actor's own skills.

"I think she was thinking the character Russell was gentler," he told ET. "I don't have a mustache now. This is the great thing about playing these parts, whether it's for music or romance, I love to expand my horizons."

Crudup added, "Thanks Kate for that shoutout!"

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hudson continued traipsing down memory lane as she rang in the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, joining McConaughey, 53, in an Instagram Live earlier this month. The two reminisced on their onscreen chemistry, joking that they did "kiss nicely."

"My whole thing is like, we're always in weird environments [when we kiss in movies]. It's never like ... there was only one time when we kissed that was like so nice and gentle, in the bathroom," Hudson said.

She then confessed, "But, in respect to our now partners, we do kiss nicely. It was always a very nice kiss." Said McConaughey, "I would have to agree with you. Absolutely."

Crudup is now gearing up for the release of his new Apple TV+ show, Hello Tomorrow!, which tells the story of a determined salesman selling timeshares for people to live on the moon.

"It's the best kind of creative thing an actor can do. You step into a world that's not familiar at all and is a creation entirely by the way of [executive producer and director] Jonathan Entwistle and the group that he put together," the actor told ET.

He added, "It's exactly what you hope for when you start playing around with theater when you're a kid."

Hello Tomorrow! will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday.