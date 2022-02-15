Billy Bob Thornton Set As Lead In ‘Land Man’, Zoe Saldana To Star In ‘Lioness’ & ‘1883’ Gets New Seasons As Paramount+ Keeps Growing Taylor Sheridan Universe

Taylor Sheridan remains a busy man.

Paramount+ has unveiled a slew of news across its Sheridan universe with Billy Bob Thornton officially set as lead for Land Man, which Mike Fleming teased in his big Sheridan interview last year.

Zoe Saldana will star in Lioness and will exec produce alongside Nicole Kidman.

Yellowstone prequel 1883 is getting a second season as well as a new spinoff 1932, which will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

The company also confirmed Deadline’s scoop that Sylvester Stallone is starring in Tulsa King (w/t), which was formerly known as Kansas City.

Thornton will star as a crisis manager for an oil company, which is based on the Boomtown podcast. The series, which is exec produced by Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinki and David Hutkin, will begin production in 2023.

Lioness, which is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within, will star Saldana as Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.

It will be exec produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin alongside Nicole Kidman, with her production company Blossom Films, Zoe Saldaña, Geyer Kosinski, and Jill Wagner and showrunner Tom Brady. Production will begin in June 2022.

Tulsa King will being production in March and will premiere in the fall, while Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, remains in development.

The series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

