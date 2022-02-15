Billy Bob Thornton Set As Lead In ‘Land Man’, Zoe Saldana To Star In ‘Lioness’ & ‘1883’ Gets New Seasons As Paramount+ Keeps Growing Taylor Sheridan Universe
Taylor Sheridan remains a busy man.
Paramount+ has unveiled a slew of news across its Sheridan universe with Billy Bob Thornton officially set as lead for Land Man, which Mike Fleming teased in his big Sheridan interview last year.
More from Deadline
Paramount Has 'Star Trek' Film Poised For Late 2022 Production Start; Talks To Begin With Chris Pine & Shipmates
ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish Sees 100M Streaming Subs By 2024 As Company Rebrands
'The Challenge': CBS & Paramount+ Get Reality Expansions As Streamer Makes Slew Of Renewals
Zoe Saldana will star in Lioness and will exec produce alongside Nicole Kidman.
Yellowstone prequel 1883 is getting a second season as well as a new spinoff 1932, which will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.
ViacomCBS/Paramount’s Investors Day: Deadline’s Complete Coverage
The company also confirmed Deadline’s scoop that Sylvester Stallone is starring in Tulsa King (w/t), which was formerly known as Kansas City.
Thornton will star as a crisis manager for an oil company, which is based on the Boomtown podcast. The series, which is exec produced by Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Geyer Kosinki and David Hutkin, will begin production in 2023.
Lioness, which is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within, will star Saldana as Joe, a strong-willed, hard-nosed, station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program, tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists.
It will be exec produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin alongside Nicole Kidman, with her production company Blossom Films, Zoe Saldaña, Geyer Kosinski, and Jill Wagner and showrunner Tom Brady. Production will begin in June 2022.
Tulsa King will being production in March and will premiere in the fall, while Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo, remains in development.
The series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.
Best of Deadline
Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season
What's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & Movies
New On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.